I’ll Unmask My Son’s Killer Once I Establish Grandson’s Paternity – Mohbad’s Father

Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, has indicated that he will reveal the identify of the person allegedly responsible for Mohbad’s death after a DNA test is completed on Liam, the deceased singer’s son.

Mohbad passed away on September 12, 2023, and was buried the next day.

On September 21, his body was unearthed by authorities for an autopsy.

Eight months later, the autopsy could not pinpoint the cause of death since the singer’s body had deteriorated by the time tests were performed.

Mohbad’s death has continued to spark debate on social media, including suspicions over his son’s paternity.

Aloba also refused to rebury his son unless a DNA test established Liam’s biological father.

He recently indicated that a prospective Liam DNA test could have had a role in the singer’s demise.

However, in another interview with Oyinmomo TV, which was posted on YouTube on Wednesday, Aloba accused Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi, of infidelity and claimed to know who killed the singer.

Omowunmi, according to Aloba, also influenced Mohbad against the management of his former label, Marlian Records.

In his words,

“Cynthia (Omowunmi) is supposed to be called a liar. There is no single truth that comes out from her. She says ‘because I did not give daddy placenta since then he has been…’. Liam has bowed legs. People started calling my attention to the physical traits of Liam, saying “We do not have curved legs in our family. So where did Liam get his curved legs”.

“I wanted to name the boy Victor. I did not know where they got the name Liam from. But they told me there was no more name. Liam is an Islamic name and we do not have Islamic in my lineage.

“We are talking about DNA they did not do it and they want us to bury Mohbad. We must know if the child is ours. If he belongs to our bloodline.

“Mohbad has always been talking to me about one king. If people want to look for who killed Mohbad, they should wait after the DNA test.”

Watch the interview below…