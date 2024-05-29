I’m Not Aware Of Asake And Seyi Vibes Fanbase Rivalry – Ayra Starr

Afrobeats artist Ayra Starr has denied being aware of the feud between her bandmates Asake and Seyi Vibez.

While Asake and Seyi Vibez have never had a public feud, there has always been a stalemate between their fan bases, particularly on social media.

In an interview with The Beat FM Lagos that went viral on Tuesday, Ayra Starr was asked if her decision to collaborate with both men on her sophomore album, ‘The Year I Turned 21,’ was intentional because of their rivalry, to which she denied knowledge.

She said she chose to work with them because she admires their sonic abilities.

She said, “I didn’t put Asake and Seyi Vibez on my album because of their rivalry. I didn’t know about the rivalry between Asake and Seyi Vibez. I just love both of them as artists.

“I’m really big on sonics; what would sound good sonically. My team is always thinking of the business side but I’m just thinking of who would be sonically compatible with me. And I’ve been listening to Seyi Vibez’s ‘Different Pattern’ for a very long time. So I decided to work with him. When I sent the record to him, he sent his verse almost immediately. They were very quick with it. Asake, too, he sent me his verse in three days.”

Watch the interview below…