I’m Only Singer Nigerians Listen To For Two Hours – Brymo Brags

Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ Often known as Brymo, a Nigerian singer, claimed to be the only musician whose music can be listened to for two hours.

The singer made this statement during an interview with Chude Jideonwo, the host of X’s weekly interview series #WithChude.

On Friday, a short video of the interview was uploaded.

Brymo said, “There’s no Nigerian artiste alive or dead, that people can sit down and listen to for two straight hours that is not Brymo.”

The singer added that “every famous Nigerian artiste today who thinks they are made – they are all wrong. Most of them don’t even own their works.”

The host announced via Twitter that the entire version of the interview would be released on YouTube on Saturday.

