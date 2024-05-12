I’m Ready To Face Investigation Over Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Project – Umahi



Minister of Works, David Umahi, says he is ready to go through probe over the controversy surrounding the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

According to him, there is nothing to hide about the project, stating that due process was followed and the necessary approvals and documentation were obtained for the project to commence.

Recall that the House of Representatives on Thursday resolved to probe the N15 trillion project and said it would set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the project and submit a report within four weeks.

The House’s resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved during plenary by Austin Achado, the member representing Gwer East/Gwer West Federal Constituency of Benue State.

However, speaking in a chat with Punch, the Minister said he is ready to face the House of Representatives committee set up to probe the project.

Umahi added that he planned to ensure the exercise was televised live for all Nigerians to see.

Again, the former Governor of Ebonyi also said that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s claim that the loan obtained to complete the project did not follow due process was untrue.

He said, “I am ready to face the National Assembly to defend the project. I will not want to say anything now until I meet with the senators and House of Reps members. It will be live, so you will also hear it. It will be live so that Nigerians will see it.”