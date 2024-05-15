I’m Single, I’ve Broken Few Hearts But Not On Purpose – Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr, a Nigerian musician, has revealed her current relationship status.

The 21-year-old singer disclosed that she is currently single and hopes to find love soon.

The singer also acknowledged that she had broken a few hearts.

Speaking in a recent interview with Angela Yee, Starr said: “I am not in love yet but [I will be] soon. I have broken a few hearts. Not on purpose, though. In case I’ve broken anybody’s heart, it has not been on purpose.”

SEE VIDEO: