I’m Surprised Rihanna Recognized Me At An Event In London – Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr, a Nigerian musician, has relished her encounter with Barbadian diva Rihanna.

The ‘Rush’ singer stated that she was startled the billionaire Grammy-winning artist recognised her.

In a recent chat with BuzzFeed, Ayra Starr said,

“My biggest celeb story is Rihanna. I met Rihanna about two weeks ago.

“I went to the Authentic Woman event in London. It was amazing; I got to meet Rihanna. Do you know how crazy that is? And she loves me, she knew me that was the most amazing part of it. She knew me. It was so amazing.”

