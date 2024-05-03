IPOB Declares May 30 Sit-At-Home In South-East To Honour Biafran Heroes

The Indigenous People of Biafra, has declared sit-at-home across the Southeast on May 30.

IPOB said that the exercise was to honour Biafran heroes who died during the civil war of 1967 to 1970.

In a statement made available to the public, by the group’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, on Thursday, disclosed that every Biafran in the South-East is expected to sit at home and reflect on the war.

Powerful warned residents living in the region to avoid loitering on the day, adding that those who intend to travel to and fro Biafra land must do so before the evening of May 29.

The statement partly reads: “We the global family of IPOB declare Thursday, May 30, 2024, a sit-at-home day in Biafra land for all Biafrans, friends of Biafra, lovers of freedom, and all residents in Biafra Land.

“Annually, we celebrate May 30 as our heroes and heroines day when we remember the men and women who died that we may live, before, during, and after the war against Biafrans between 1967 and 1970 and beyond and even until now.

“To honour our heroes and heroines. Biafrans are asked to observe this one-day sit-at-home in reverence to the spirits of our departed heroes who fought for us to be alive today. Every Biafran in Biafra territory is expected to sit at home on this day and reflect on the danger of the forced unity called Nigeria that has taken millions of lives of Biafrans.

“We call on Christians and traditional worshipers to use this day to pray to Chukwu Okike Abiama for the fallen heroes and also pray for Biafra Independence from this murderous contraption called Nigeria.

“Heroes Remembrance Day is a call to duty for Biafrans to remember and honour our fallen heroes who were brutally murdered between 1967 to 1970 during the genocidal war against Ndigbo before and beyond. Biafrans living in the Northern and Western parts of the zoo called, Nigeria will join and stay indoors for this commemoration and remembrance of our heroes and heroines who died so that we may live.

“At this special event, IPOB members must light candles in remembrance of our fallen heroes. Heroes like our eternal leader Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Retired General Phillip Efiong, Col. Achuzie (Air Raid), Frank Opigo, Okonkon Dem, Sam Mbakwe, Akanu Ibiam, and many others who contributed immensely to the survival of Biafrans from the extermination war led by Nigeria military.

“IPOB and ESN will not enforce the sit-at-home but Biafrans must not endanger their lives. For your safety, please sit at home on Thursday, May 30, 2024, and honour Biafran heroes and heroines. Do not endanger your lives.”