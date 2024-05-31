ISWAP Gives Borno LGA Residents To Leave Their Communities Before Saturday Or Die

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists, have given residents of Kukawa Local Government, Borno state, notice to leave their communities or be killed. death.

It was gathered that one of the residents who fled his village to Maiduguri, the state’s capital, disclosed this to newsmen on Friday.

The resident, who begged anonymity, explained that the gunmen had gathered other members of various communities in the lga in the early hours of Thursday, and told them to vacate their homes before Saturday, or else they would be killed.

According to him, immediately after they received the threat from the terrorists, members of the communities started vacating their land, some to Kross Kauwa while others left for Monguno.

He said: “We were gathered this morning by the terrorist group and received the warning.

“They said the deadline is Saturday, starting from today. If we don’t leave the area by Saturday, we will face the consequences. Many have left for Monguno, and we are leaving tomorrow before the deadline.

“I have heard some people saying they were not going anywhere. They said it is better to be under terrorists than to go back to starvation in the IDP camps.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that terrorist groups have been disturbing the peace of most Northern states, leaving the region unlivable place.

Despite many efforts made by previous administration, both state Federal level, the rate of insurgent has not reduced.