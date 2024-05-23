It’s A Mistake Keeping Nnamdi Kanu In Prison — Soyinka Knocks FG



Renowned playwright, Wole Soyinka has criticized the Nigerian government for imprisoning Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a recent interview, the Nobel Laureate emphasized that Kanu has the right to advocate for an independent Biafra, noting that he has never been accused of any violent acts such as bombing or killing.

According to Soyinka, the government’s action is tantamount to kidnapping.

His words: “It is a mistake keeping Nnamdi Kanu in prison, I believe. In fact, they kidnapped him.

“His language was inciteful, yes, no question about that. But you don’t arrest, you don’t kidnap people. Buhari had an obsession with kidnapping people.

“That seemed to be his trademark. It is like he couldn’t fulfil himself unless he’s put somebody in a crate and brought them back.

“I think that politically speaking, if they have any real charges against him, well, since he is in their hands, they should try him. All these technical postponements, delays, and avoiding the basic issues, for me, is counter-productive.”

Soyinka added that, “He is one of the younger generations who inherited a burden of defeat, of resentment and a determination in their view, not to make the mistakes of their predecessors.

“They have a new will, they have a new understanding of history. The only problem I had with it was the language Nnamdi Kanu used over Radio Biafra. I listened to some of it, very incendiary and also disrespectful, I thought, of even his own people. I don’t want to go into details but all you have to do is listen to it.

“I used a certain expression in recent contributions, those of us who stood on that side, we fought for a Biafra of conscience and for me, that is very critical.

“People like Nnamdi Kanu should not, IPOB or MASSOB (Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra) for that matter, should not act against what I call the core of our humanity, which is one of conscience.”