“It’s Too Risky To Be Full-Time Housewives” – BBNaija Doyin Asserts

Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, a controversial Big Brother Naija reality star, also known as Doyin, has stated that she opposes women being full-time housewives.

According to her, it is risky for married women to depend solely on their spouses.

She made the statement on Saturday’s broadcast of her podcast, ‘Doyin’s Corner.

She said,

“One of the riskiest things you can do is get married and want to be a full housewife and completely depend on your husband without any savings,”

“I don’t support that anyone should be a full housewife. I think it is too risky. It can also lead to unnecessary insults and disrespect. I will never be a full-time housewife, even if I am married to the wealthiest man. At least I will have a business.”

Watch the interview below…