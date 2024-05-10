I’ve Been An Hustler All My Life” – Eniola Badmus To Critics

Eniola Badmus, a Nollywood actress, has addressed her critics, reminding them of her hardworking spirit.

The movie star stated that she has always been a hustler, therefore it’s unrealistic to expect her to not achieve her goals.

Taking to her Instagram page, she wrote,

“I have been a hustler my whole life, you crãzy af if you think I’m not going to get it”.

See some comments from her post below,

Beyond Foods Fisheries wrote, “Congratulations sis

Yemight Network wrote, “Senator Badosky fun won ni pressure

Tkinzy Star wrote, “That’s the energy

Jannah Alfridaus wrote, “You’ll definitely get it, ma’am

Quality Furniture and Interior wrote, “Tell those bad belle people”.

