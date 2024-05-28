Junior Pope: Police Prosecute Blogger For Defamatory Video Against E-Money

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in Lagos State, said a blogger named Stanley will be prosecuted for allegedly defaming a businessman, Mr Emeka Okonkwo, also known as E-Money, in an internet video.

Hundeyin made the announcement on Monday while presenting the suspect to reporters at the command’s headquarters in Ikeja.

The image maker stated that the command received a petition from E-Money regarding the offensive video, and that a crack unit of the command, who sprang into action for investigation, detained the 24-year-old suspect in Uromi, Edo.

“He is going to be prosecuted because the things he engaged in were criminal in nature. He has allegedly defamed E-Money and he is going to be prosecuted.

“We are not prosecuting the suspect because of the personality involved, but because he has allegedly committed crime, the personality goes through the normal channel by reporting the case to the police and we investigated and arrested the suspect.

“If one is defamed and you only talk about it on social media, you have not reported the case yet to the Police, it doesn’t work that way. The best thing to do is report at any police division, area command or police headquarters, we will take it up,” he said.

Hundeyin cautioned social media users not to cause harm to others with their post, stating that action would be taken against them if reports of their content were judged offensive by anyone.

He stated that every action has repercussions, emphasising that the police will bring such a person to justice if false information is spread to the public and a report is received from a willing complainant who is eager to prosecute the criminal.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the procession, the suspect revealed that he made the video to increase the number of followers on his page.

READ MORE: RudeBoy Shares Photos From Traditional Wedding To Ivy Ifeoma

He also admitted that everything he mentioned about E-Money in the video were false.

“I did a video about E-Money. I said a lot of things that are not true in that video, that is why the police arrested me.

“I said something regarding a video I saw online about a woman – saying that Sir E-Money is responsible for the things that happened to Nollywood actor John Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope’s case.

“I said something like that, I also said that Sir E-Money was also having an affairs with Junior Pope’s wife. I have never in my life met E-Money. Everything I made in that video was not true.

“I made the video out of trying to boost my page traffic level, I never knew it will go viral the way it went. I don’t have bad intention to tarnish Sir E-Money’s name. I was just making the video, I didn’t know it will go such wide.

“I know the contents of the video were wrong of me to have made. I don’t know the video will escalate to that extent,” he said.

Watch the interview below…