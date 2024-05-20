Kano Govt Purchases 41 Exotic SUVs Worth N2.6bn For Lawmakers Amid Economic Hardship

The Kano State Government has confirmed that it has purchased 41 ‘exotic’ sports utility vehicles, SUVs, for members of the State House of Assembly.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the development is coming, following the economic hardship facing the citizens.

According to PUNCH, the purchased SUVs are valued at N68 million each.

Confirming the report to newsmen on Monday, the Governor’s Chief of Staff, Shehu Wada Sagagi, disclosed that the lawmakers are entitled to sound working vehicles.

He added that the members of the state’s assembly have already taken possession of the SUVs, totalling about N2.6 billion.

Also, a ranking lawmaker, who refuse to reveal his identity, in a chat with DAILY POST, today, defended the purchase of the SUVs.

He said: ‘’Why are you making a mountain out of a mole hill on the purchase of new vehicles for lawmakers?

“Previous administrations in the state did the same thing.

When reminded that the situation is not the same considering the current economic challenges in the country, the lawmaker said: “Do you realise that the vehicle will facilitate our oversight functions and would be used for other legislative works?”