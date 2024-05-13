Keep Dancing, But Lead Well – Obasanjo To Adeleke

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo advised Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Sunday not to give up on the state’s infrastructure development goals.

Obasanjo, who spoke during the inauguration of a VIP lodge, an edifice located within the premises of the Osun State Government House in Osogbo, remembered a private chat he had with Adeleke in which he told him not to stop dancing but to work extremely hard to improve the lives of the state’s citizens.

The former president, who called himself Adeleke’s dancing partner, also urged the governor to unite the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, adopt excellent policies that benefit people, and ensure appropriate documentation of all his accomplishments as governor.

Speaking in a mixture of Yoruba and English language, Obasanjo said, “Some people once despise you, calling you a mere dancer. In reply, I told them that it is only happy people that dance. From now on, you are my dancing partner.

“What I have heard and seen since three days that I have been here if there is anyone doubting you, bring the person to your state to see for himself or herself. If you remember that at one time, I called you on the phone and I said ‘Don’t stop dancing’ but I added that, as you are dancing, ensure you are working.

“If I tell that I don’t know what happened before you get to government, I will be telling a lie. But you did something last week Sunday that I appreciate. You called leaders of your party together. I am happy that you called them and bring them together. Senator Olu Alabi is here, ex-governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola is here and Fatai Akinbade too.

“You should bring everyone on board. That is the best thing to do. I have talked to two out of the three of them. It is a good move, which is not only good for your party, but for the state and the country. You said government is a continuum; you also said you are working on all abandoned projects; may God crown your efforts.

“Anywhere our path cross, we will dance and rejoice. If anybody want to abuse us, they should go ahead. In project management, there is no end to it, you have to prioritise within priorities.I am happy that you are taking them one after the other. You have to be honest with your conscience, with the people and with your God. You have to be a man of character.”

Speaking previously, Adeleke stated that his administration had finished some key capital projects, while work was also underway on many others included in his infrastructure plan.

According to him, the VIP Lodge would allow his administration to reduce the expense of hosting key individuals visiting the state, and the project’s completion would mark a significant step towards cost efficiency.

Adeleke, nicknamed “dancing governor” due to his love of dancing, took the oath of office as the sixth elected governor of Osun State on Sunday, November 27, 2022, following in the political footsteps of his late elder brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who was the state’s first elected governor.