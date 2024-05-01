Yemi Solade, a Nollywood actor, has been accused by a woman of sending her nude pictures on Facebook.

In a post shared by Instablog, the lady, known as Amaka AFC took to her social media page, stating that the legendary actor used to send her his private parts images on Facebook.

She wondered why anyone would believe she was making up such story.

She referred to him as a pervert, noting that despite having a family and a family portrait on his Facebook profile, the star was still sending her nude photos.

She wrote,

“This man that used to send me dick pic on Facebook that year.

Why would I make up such a story? To gain what?

He’s a pervert. Funny enough, he had a family portrait of him and his family all dressed in Arsenal on his Facebook cover photo the whole time. I remember vividly.

He can’t even deny”.

See some reactions below,

Baby Boy Official wrote, “Not true; she just wants to trend

Ireti Ola wrote, “Hope sey evidence dey for dis thing wey u talk so. Make u no pay 5//m for lawsuit o

You Found That Bitch wrote, “I swear to the maker of heaven and earth, she is not lying. Na him modus operandi

Emeka wrote, “Evidence or it never happened

SEE POST: