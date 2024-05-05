Lagos Govt. Issues Ikoyi Towers’ Squatters 48-Hour Quit Notice

The Lagos State Government, on Saturday, gave a 48-hour quit notice to illegal occupants of abandoned Ikoyi Towers in Lagos Island.

Tokunbo Wahab, State’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources gave the notice during an inspection of some sites, including the Federal Government-owned Ikoyi Towers.

The Commissioner wrote on via X that: “We were also on a site inspection to assess enforcement of Osborne underbridge after the illegal structures harbouring several persons were removed.

“Abandoned Ikoyi Towers which we observed were housing illegal occupants posing a security threat to the environment and nuisance to the State.

An undocumented number of persons running into hundreds were seen in the premises with no sanitary provisions, and whose daily activities could not be ascertained. They have been given a 48-hour vacation notice to leave the area.”

He added that, “Stagnant water bodies were also observed in the canal in Ebutte Elefun – Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island. Illegal structures and other business activities such as block/cement moulding were found along the fence of Ebutte Elefun High School. We have given a directive for the removal of these infractions.”

In recent months, the Lagos State Government has ramped up its clampdown on illegal structures to contain flooding and save lives.