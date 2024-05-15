Leah Sharibu: “We Voted You For Security But Get Insecurity In Return” – Group Tells FG

The Christians Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria, called for the release of Leah Sharibu, Chibok girls and others who were abducted by terrorists in Yobe and Borno State.

The group, on Tuesday, during a peaceful protest, said that Leah was 14 years old when she was kidnapped in February 2018 among 150 of her classmates while in school at Dapchi, but one month later all the girls were released except her because she allegedly refused to renounce her faith.

The Chief Executive Officer of the CSW-N, Rev. Yunusa Nmadu, who led the protest, urged Federal Government and security agencies to take action and rescue the girls safely.

Rev. Nmadu said: “We have all come out to commemorate the 21st birth of Leah Sharibu who has become the face of this campaign and many other campaigns for safe schoolchildren. We therefore want to wish her a happy birthday even in captivity.

“But then, we also want to entreat the government that they must do the needful. Nigeria is ebbing out. Nigeria is dying. We are almost surrendering to insecurity and bandits, kidnappers, and all sorts of evil people in our land. It is time to stop.

“Our children must go to school. We must stay safe in our homes. Our homes are no longer safe. Our roads are no longer safe. Government must come to terms with what is happening in the country and they must save the lives of the populists.

“We voted you in for security but what we get is insecurity. Therefore, we asked and we spoke this time to the President of the country, Bola Tinubu. Please, up your game, and safe lives. People are dying in their hundreds every day. This is unacceptable to us as citizens of this country. Security is our right.

“Therefore, we hope that the government will listen and do the needful. Safe our schools. Safe our girls. It is not a crime to go to school because they have chosen to go to school. It is the responsibility of the government to secure our schools and protect the lives and property of the citizens of this country.”