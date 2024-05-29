May 29: President Tinubu Signs Bill Returning Old Anthem Into Law

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, signed the National Anthem Bill 2024 into law.

The bill seeks to reinstate the old anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”

A final assent to the passage of the bill will bring about a shift from the now-recognised, “Arise O Compatriots.”

It was gathered that this was made known to the public, today, by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at a joint session of the National Assembly marking the Silver Jubilee Of Nigeria’s 4th Republic.

READ MORE: Reps Pass Bill To Dump Current National Anthem For Old One

The occasion coincided with the first anniversary of President Tinubu’s administration.

Akpabio said: “This morning, Mr President signed into an Act of Parliament, the newly passed National Anthem 2024.”

Recall that the Senate and the House of Representatives had previously passed the legislation to swap the national anthem from “Arise, O Compatriots” to “Nigeria, We Hail Thee” at separate sittings.

The old anthem, “Nigeria, we hail thee”, composed when Nigeria gained independence on October 1, 1960, has replaced the “Arise, O Compatriots” anthem.