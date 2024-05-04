Men Who Place Their Mothers Above Their Wives Not Fit For Marriage – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada Declares

Ifu Ennada, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has stated that men who prioritise their mothers over their wives are not ripe for marriage.

On Instagram, she reiterated that such men have no right getting married.

She further remarked that anyone who disagrees with her should consult the scripture.

READ MORE: Wizkid’s Recent Social Media Outburst Is Because He Recently Lost His Mother – Yul Edochie

Ennada said: “To all the men who place their mothers above their wives. I believe any man who places his mother above his wife is not ready for marriage. In fact, he has no business being married. Before you argue with me, let Genesis 2.24 be your guide.”

SEE POST: