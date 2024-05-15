Mohbad’s Cause Of Death Unknown Due To Body Decomposition – Pathologist

The autopsy on the remains of late musician Ilerioluwa Aloba, alias Mohbad, was stated to be unable to determine the cause of death.

Wahab Shittu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, revealed this to the media on Wednesday during the coroner’s inquest in Lagos State.

He claimed the coroner was informed by the autopsy’s chief pathologist that the deceased’s body had already decayed by the time the test was performed.

He said, “According to him (pathologist), the cause of death cannot be determined because by the time they conducted the test, the body had decomposed and that it is not possible for them to determine the cause of death.

“So, in summary, he is saying the cause of death cannot be ascertained. When you say the cause of death cannot be ascertained, it means it is suspicious, it is not clear. No particular reason.”

According to Shittu, the pathologist also claimed that the late singer may have died as a result of a response to particular medications given to him prior to his death.

“He went further to say that he does not know whether it is those drugs that led to the death,” he added.

Watch video below…