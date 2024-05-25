Monogamy Doesn’t Work, Fela Had Over 100 Concubines – Seun Kuti

Nigerian artist Seun Kuti, the son of Afrobeat legend Fela, has dismissed monogamy claiming it “doesn’t work”.

The Grammy-nominated Afrobeat artist urged men to embrace polygamy, emphasising that each man should have numerous women.

On the ‘Bahd & Boujee’ podcast snippet that went viral yesterday, Seun argued that having numerous women demonstrates power and wealth.

He said, “Monogamy doesn’t work. As a powerful man, you must have the support of numerous powerful goddesses. You know, women that are in your life because the ancestors want to put them there. You share with them.”

He went on to say that his late father, Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti, had over 100 concubines despite marrying 27 women in one day.

“People only know of Fela’s 27 wives, they don’t know of his over 100 girlfriends that lived with us in the house,” he remarked.

