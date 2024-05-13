Most Nigerian Men Are Intimidated By Successful Women – Actress Dorcas Shola Fapson

Dorcas Shola Fapson, nicknamed Ms DSF, a Nollywood actress and media figure, has stated that many Nigerian men are insecure about their masculinity.

During her appearance on the Bahd and Boujee Podcast, which is co-hosted by actress Moet Abebe and reality personality Tolanibaj, Ms. DSF revealed that she had come across men who were terrified by her success.

She pointed out that loving and supporting successful woman requires a “very secure” man.

She said, “When you are successful, beautiful and have everything going for you, I feel like it can be intimidating to a lot of men. I’ve had a lot of my male friends tell me that I come across as intimidating.

“It takes a very secure man to support, encourage and love someone who is successful, beautiful and has everything going for them. Because you [the man] have to bring a lot to the table. I don’t have to prove what I am bringing to your table, you have to show me what you’re bringing to my table. You’ve to level up and beat my level.

“It takes a lot for a man to do that and for him to be secure in his masculinity and not feel like the successful woman is overbearing.”

