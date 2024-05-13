Mother’s Day: Wizkid Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Mum

Nigerian artist Ibrahim Ayo Balogun, also known as Wizkid, honoured his late mother, Mrs Jane Morayo Balogun, on Mother’s Day.
On Sunday, May 12, 2024, the Grammy-winning singer posted on his official X (Twitter) profile to convey his love for his mother, who died in August 2023.
Wizkid paid tribute to his mother on Mother’s Day, months after she died, with a simple yet touching statement on his page.
He wrote,
“Everyday Mother’s Day forever!”
Many took to his comments section to comfort him…
@aphrodija wrote, “More prayers and comfort to you and your family today and always. May the Almighty grant her amongst the highest level of Jannah.”
@tweet-parol wrote, “There is no love like mama’s love”
@untouchablecmdy wrote, “May her soul continue to rest in perfect peace”
@ukange_davidx wrote, “Morayo
Thank you for giving us this gem”
