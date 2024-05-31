My Family Freed Me At 15 To Hustle For Myself – Seyi Vibez

Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, nicknamed Seyi Vibez, a well-known Nigerian artist, has opened up about his humble beginnings.

At the age of 15, the singer’s family encouraged him to leave home and work to support himself and the rest of his family.

He disclosed this in an interview with Cool FM, Lagos, on Thursday.

Vibez said, “I left home when I was 15. Things were difficult in the ghetto, so I had to make way for myself. Even my own family freed me. They said, ‘Go, don’t die here. It’s better you go away and hustle for yourself’.”

Seyi Vibez rose to prominence after releasing his breakthrough track, ‘Chance (Na Ham)’, in 2022.

Watch the interview below…