“My Mother Planned My Marriage At My Dad’s Birthday” – Dbanj Recounts

Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known by his stage as Dbanj, has revealed how his mother planned his marriage.

He made this admission on TVC ‘Your View’, where he discussed how he was set to marry without any scandal as an A-List celebrity.

Dbanj claimed that on his father’s birthday, his mother instructed him to bring his girlfriend and present her to the family.

When she asked if he was ready to get married, the singer replied that he wasn’t because he wanted a high-profile wedding.

To his astonishment, his mother had planned a wedding for him on his father’s birthday, and she presented him and his bride with a ‘Happy Wedding’ cake.

However, the singer is grateful to her for foreseeing what was coming, especially given the scandals that plague celebrity marriages today.

He said,

“My mother planned everything. She told me don’t worry, this is what we are going to do, so my dad’s birthday is July 2nd, so we were going to celebrate his birthday. She told me to bring the girl I was dating so they could all see her and questioned if I would marry her. I told her I wasn’t ready, that I wanted to do a big thing. She told me I would definitely do a big wedding, but first, I should bring her for Daddy’s birthday.

As we finished Daddy’s birthday, they rolled Daddy’s cake and brought out ‘Happy Wedding’. My brother, D’Prince, was there, and he also was as surprised as I was. And till today, I thank her every day of how so far ahead she saw it and how I see social media stories”.

Watch the video below…