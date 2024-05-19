My Son Rejected Liam, Said Wunmi Brought Pregnancy After Their First Sex – Late Mohbad’s Father

Joseph Aloba, father of late musician Illerioluwa Aloba, alias Mohbad, revealed that the artist rejected his son, Liam, before his death.

In a recent social media conversation that went viral on X, he said his late son told him he only slept with Wunmi once before she informed him of Liam’s pregnancy.

Speaking in Yoruba, he said in part,

“They shaved my late son’s hair before I got to his house. People saying my son didn’t reject Liam are lying. He said he only slept with Wunmi once and she brought pregnancy after their first sex.”

Following the rapper’s untimely demise, Aloba has been calling for a DNA test on Liam to determine his genuine paternity.

Listen to the interview below…