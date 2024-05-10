N2.7bn Fraud: Court Slams Travel Ban On Ex-Aviation Minister, Daughter, Son-in-law

The Federal Capital Territory High Court, sitting in Abuja, has imposed travel ban on the immediate-past minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, his daughter, Fatimah, and son-in-law, Jalal Hamma.

It was gathered that Justice Sylvanus Orji ruled that they must not travel out of the country pending the conclusion of their N2.7bn fraud trial.

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, arraigned the former minister and his family, on six counts, over alleged N2.7bn fraud.

The anti-graft agency alleged that Sirika abused his office by awarding a consultancy N1.3bn contract for the Nigerian Air Start-up to Tianero Nigeria Limited.

The commission said, by so doing, the ex-minister acted contrary to Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

In another count, the anti-graft agency alleged that on or about August 18, 2022, in Abuja, Sirika “did use your position to confer unfair advantage upon Al Buraq Global Investment Limited, whose alter ego, Fatima Hadi Sirika and Jalal Sule Hamma, are your daughter and son-in-law respectively, by using your position to influence the award to them, the contract for the Apron Extension at Katsina Airport for the sum of N1.498,300,750.00.”

In count three, the EFCC accused Sirika of criminal breach of trust “while being the Minister of Aviation and in such capacity as a public officer on or about August 18, 2022, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court.”

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

Following a bail application by the defence counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), the defendants were each granted bail in the sum of N100m with two sureties in like sum.

The judge said one of the sureties must own a landed property with valid land titles within the Federal Capital Territory.

Justice Orji ruled: “I admit the first, second and third defendant to bail in the sum of 100m each with two sureties of like sum.

“One of the sureties must have a landed property within the Federal Capital Territory. The defendants must not travel outside the country.

“Any of them who is unable to fulfil the bail conditions will be remanded in the correctional centre.”

The trial was subsequently fixed for June 10, 11 and 20.