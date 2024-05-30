National Anthem: ‘Nigeria’s Name, Flag Should Also Be Changed’ – Mike Ozekhome To Tinubu

Popular rights activist, Mike Ozekhome, has admonished the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration to also change Nigeria’s name and national flag.

This is as he commended the administration for reverting to the old national anthem, describing it as a welcome development.

According to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, the change of the national anthem was long overdue.

Ozekhome stated this during a press conference on Wednesday where he expressed that he was elated by Nigeria’s return to the old national anthem, 10 years after he moved a motion for it at the 2014 National Conference.

“Bringing the old National Anthem back is well overdue. It has better lyrics in content and context like the Senate President said. It is better than the other one.

“The name Nigeria and the flag should also be changed,” he said.

Recall that Tinubu on Wednesday signed the National Anthem Bill 2024, into law to reinstate the old anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”