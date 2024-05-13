NFF Pays Tijani Babangida Condolence Visit After Auto Crash

The leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation on Sunday, paid a condolence visit to the Babangida family.

This is coming, following the tragic accident that involved the two former Nigeria football Internationals Ibrahim Babangida and Tijani Babangida.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the fatal accident occurred along the Zaria/Kaduna Expressway.

The unfortunate incident reportedly took the life of Ibrahim Babangida, who has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Tijani Babangida won good medal for Nigeria at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics while late Ibrahim won gold at the 1993 FIFA U17 World Cup in Japan.

In a statement via the federation’s website, revealed that the NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau led other members of the board to sympathise with the family following the fatal crash and the tragic loss.

The statement partly reads: “President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, NFF Executive Committee member Timothy Heman Magaji and the General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi on Sunday paid a condolence visit to former Nigeria international forward and President of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria, Tijani Babangida, who was involved in a ghastly auto crash along the Kaduna – Zaria Road on Thursday.

“The delegation met Tijani Babangida at a hospital in Abuja to which he was transferred from ABUTH, and commiserated with the former World Cup star on the deaths of his brother and son, while praying for quick recovery for himself and his dear wife, who is still under intensive care at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria.”