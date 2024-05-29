Nigeria Air: Aisha Yesufu Demands Equal Justice, Calls For Buhari’s Prosecution

Aisha Yesufu, a Nigerian activist, has called for the prosecution of the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, and former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, over the controversial Nigeria Air.

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged and arraigned the former minister, his daughter Fatima, his son-in-law, Jalal Sule Hamma, and a company called Al Buraq Global Investment Limited.

The EFCC charged Sirika with giving his brother and his company, Enginos Nigeria Limited, an unfair advantage.

The contracts for which the funds were paid for were also alleged to be undone, with no evidence of work completed to date.

Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, characterised the disputed Nigeria Air project presented by the Buhari administration on Monday as a fraud. He said that it remained suspended.

The Minister stated that the ‘national carrier’, which was supposed to be an indigenous project and a source of hope for Nigerians, was defective due to a lack of transparency and fraudulent activity.

However, in a post on her X account on Tuesday, Yesufu stated that prosecuting Sirika alone would constitute selective prosecution.

“Prosecuting Hadi Sirika without prosecuting Muhammadu Buhari is selective prosecution,” she wrote.

