NLC, TUC Declare Indefinite Strike Over Minimum Wage



Members of the organised labour, on Friday, declared embarking on an indefinite strike over the Federal Government’s refusal to raise the minimum wage from N60,000.

The organised labour had last week, rejected the N60000 fresh offer put forward by the Federal Government, heightening tension over a possible industrial action, as the May 31st deadline given by the organised labour expires today.

Information Nigeria reports that the negotiation which resumed today, again ended in deadlock as labour officials walked out of the meeting at about 2:45pm.

Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), who disclosed the planned action at a press conference in Labour House, Abuja, said the strike begins by the midnight of Monday, June 3, 2024.

Festus Osifo, President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), while speaking for the Organised Labour also said the action followed the breakdown of negotiation for a new national Minimum Wage.

According to him, the unions had no choice but embark on the strike as government officials did not attend the Friday’s tripartite meeting.

“We attended because as patriotic citizens, we felt that was the right thing to do, but we discovered that there were no government officials, except the Minister of State for Labour and Employment who is the facilitator of the meeting,” he said.