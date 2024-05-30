No Amount Of Foreign Aid Will Help Build Nigeria — Tinubu To Citizens

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, posited that no foreign aid will help Nigeria unless citizens unite to build the country.

Addressing a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja, Tinubu insisted that no institution or personality would help the country grow except the citizens.

His words: “You sang out the latest national anthem, ‘Nigeria we hail thee’. This is our diversity, representing all people, and how we pledge together to be brothers and sisters.

“Without this house, I probably would not have found a path to the presidency; I started it all from here. That is why I have given that respect to you this morning and will continue to collaborate with you to build our country together.

“We have no other choice. No other institution or personality will help us, except we do it ourselves.

“No amount of aid from foreign countries can help us. Let us work together to build our nation, charting a new path.”

Tinubu further thanked the lawmakers for “building up this institution to this level.”

“Our friends, old and new, to every Nigerian, I say congratulations on 25 years of unbroken democracy.

“You are the foremost leaders who speak for our people and have been at the forefront of this struggle,” he added.