No Fuel, Afrobeat Is In WW3 And Bobrisky In Prison” – BBNaija Vee Iye Bemoans Nigeria’s Woes

Vee Iye, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has criticised the country’s current status.

She stated that the atmosphere is hot, there is no fuel, the Naira is in disarray, Afrobeats is at war, and Bobrisky is imprisoned.

She went on to complain that the streets are full of married people who are immoral and wicked, and that only God knows what is going on at Landmark.

Vee Iye concluded her diatribe by appealing to Nigerians.

Taking to X she tweeted,

“It’s hot, there’s no fuel, there’s no light, the naira is in a laughable state, afrobeats WW3, Bobrisky is in prison, only God knows what’s happening at Landmark and the streets are filled with unserious wicked MARRIED souls.

Nigeria, please”.

