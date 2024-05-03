No Going Back On Bike Crushing In Abuja – VIO Insists

The Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), famously known as Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) in Abuja, has insisted that the agency will not make any U-Turn over crushing of impounded commercial motorcycles.

The VIO that crushing the motorcycles is the best option to address the menace of okada operation in the Federal Capital Territory.

The directorate’s Head of Operations, Mrs Deborah Osho, led this on Thursday, during routine operations to impound commercial motorcycles operating illegally in the FCT.

Osho opined that fines as an alternative to crushing the impounded motorcycles would not solve the problem, adding that even when they were being crushed, the operators were still violating the ban.

She said: “The fine doesn’t work again. We are looking for a stiffer penalty to make sure we rid the city of the menace of okada operators.

“There are plans for other punitive measures to address the menace, and we will make it public when concluded.

“As long as okada operators continue to violate the ban on operating within the city, we will continue to pick them up.”