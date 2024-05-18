No Worker Can Survive On Less Than N100,000 Monthly – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, former Senator representing Kaduna Central, has urged the Federal Government to address the minimum wage issue.

According to him, no Nigerian worker can adequately survive on less than N100,000 given the current economic climate.

The socio-political commentator made the disclosure in a chat with Arise Television, even as he discussed the ongoing minimum wage dispute between organized labour and the Federal Government.

While stating that the government possesses the financial means to pay a fair minimum wage, he asserted that ensuring a living wage for workers is imperative.

He said: “It’s unrealistic for a Nigerian to survive on less than N100,000.

“When you scrutinize the government’s proposed N45,000-48,000, you’ll realize its impracticality considering various expenses. The government should seriously consider labor’s stance.”

The former lawmaker also highlighted the challenges of implementing wage increases amidst existing financial constraints.

“Economic reforms come with sacrifices, but they should be equitable,” he explained. “Workers see the influx of trillions; they want their fair share. Subsidies historically enhanced wage value, but with their removal, workers expect compensation,” he added.