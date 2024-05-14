Nollywood Actress Evan Okoro Loses Home to Demolition, Cries Out in Despair

Evan Okoro, a Nollywood actress has cried out for aid after the Delta State government demolished her property.

Taking to Instagram, she pleaded with the state’s governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, to intervene in the demolition, citing her status as a struggling and hardworking woman attempting to make a living in Asaba.

Calling him charming names, she begged him to help her out as she sobbed over how her entire life was crumbling.

She wrote,

“Please, my governor, do something @sheriffoborevwori. I’m just a struggling, hardworking lady trying to earn a living in your Asaba Delta state. Our sweet and handsome governor, please, sir, do something. My whole world is crumbling”.

In another post, she questioned her Maker, emphasising how hard she worked for her money.

She listed her losses, revealing that her fish farm, house, and plantation were all vanished.

“Why me, Lord? I worked very hard to make this money. My fish farm is gone, my house is gone and my plantation.

My governor, please.”

“All lands belong to the government I know … even my father’s house in the village… please do something, sir @sheriffoborevwori, our very own Governor, please, sir”.

