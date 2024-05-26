NSA Ribadu Denies Facilitating Bayero’s Return To Kano



The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, on Saturday, denied facilitating the return of Aminu Bayero, the dethroned Emir of Kano, to the State.

Early Saturday morning, Bayero returned to the city and then moved into the palace.

State Governor, Abba Yusuf, however ordered Bayero’s arrest after the deposed monarch arrived in Kano to a hero’s welcome from a horde of his supporters.

Subsequently, Aminu Gwarzo, Kano Deputy Governor, blamed the NSA for allegedly facilitating the return of Bayero to the palace by providing him with two private jets.

Gwarzo said: “The national security adviser gave two jets to bring the dethroned emir to Kano and to bring him to the place. We have not understood their intention.”

Reacting, in a statement, Zakari Mijinyawa, spokesperson for the NSA office, said the claim is “untrue.”

“I read the comments on social media, it is untrue. The NSA did not provide air transport to anyone to Kanom

“Political actors should desist from misinforming the public as law enforcement officials in the state strive to maintain peace and order,” the statement read.

Bayero was replaced as Emir by Muhammadu Sanusi on Friday.

Sanusi was deposed in 2020 after falling out with Abdullahi Ganduje, the Governor of Kano at the time.