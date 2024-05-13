Obi Left PDP Because Wike Selfishly Demanded Presidency Be Zoned To South, Not South-East — Atiku’s Aide, Paul Ibe



Media Adviser to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, says Minister Nyesom Wike of the Federal Capital Territory orchestrated former Anambra Governor Peter Obi’s exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking on the ‘Mic On podcast’ hosted by Seun Okinbaloye, a journalist with Channels Television, Ibe said Wike frustrated efforts of the Party to zone the 2023 presidential ticket to the south-east.

According to him, Atiku was willing to let go of his presidential aspiration on the condition that the presidency was micro-zoned to the South-East region where Obi hails from.

Ibe stated that Wike countered Atiku’s position and insisted that the ticket be thrown open to the three geopolitical zones in the South.

His words: “Wike was also instrumental to the exit of Obi because he promoted the zoning of the presidency to the south. He believed that if it was zoned to the south, not the south-east, he would be in the best position to get the ticket.

“Whatever interest that Wike is doing, clearly shows that it’s at variance with the interest of the PDP.

“There is no doubt about it that the Atiku-Obi ticket of 2019 was viable and it still remains viable because the LP took away some of the votes of the PDP in the 2023 presidential election.”

On May 25, 2022, Obi, former governor of Anambra, resigned his membership of the PDP.

Obi left the PDP days to the party’s presidential primary, stating that “recent developments in the party do not support constructive contributions”.

On May 27, 2022, Obi joined the Labour Party (LP).

Since the PDP and LP lost to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 poll, the leading opposition party is yet to resolve its internal crisis.