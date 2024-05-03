Officer Who Shot Man Dead During Fuel Queue Identified — Lagos Police

The Lagos State Police Command, on Thursday, disclosed that it has identified the police officer who allegedly shot a young man, Toheeb Eniafe, at a petrol station on Wednesday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Eniafe was shot at a petrol station belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited at Obalende in the Ikoyi area of the State.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident in a statement made by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin on Thursday, said: “The person behind the shooting has been identified as a police officer serving at Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 17, Lion Building, Lagos.

“Investigation is still ongoing and further findings will be made available.

READ MORE: Lagos Police Nab Man While Allegedly Vandalising, Stealing Cables At Midnight

“Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command is working with the family of the deceased to ensure that there is no miscarriage of justice.”

Eniafe was reported to have been shot dead while he and some others were resisting the move by the two identified police officer who arrived the filling station to buy fuel without joining the queue.

y