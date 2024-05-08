Ogun Police Neutralise Two Kidnappers, Rescue Three Indians, Recover N7.9m

The Ogun State Police Command says its operatives has neutralised two suspected kidnappers terrorising travellers on the Sagamu Ijebu-Ode-Benin road.

The kidnappers were killed when the police engaged them in a gun duel on Tuesday during a rescue operation.

Omolola Odutola, spokesperson of the Command, in a Tuesday statement, said the operation was carried to rescue some abducted Indian nationals.

She noted that the victims — Tejaram Chauhan, Kaduwal Pradhan and Medani Kathiwada, were abducted on Friday.

“Three Indian Nationals inside the second bus without police escort were all kidnapped to an unknown destination.

“The anti-kidnapping section of the command in concert with police formations in the axis with other local security agents swung into action by combing the area.

“The policemen engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun battle in the forest along Benin-Sagamu Papalanto and succeeded in the rescue of the victims unhurt.

“In the course of the encounter, two of the six kidnappers were demobilised. Two AK-47 rifles, one single barrel locally made gun, one sword, cell phone , criminal charms and 65 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

“The two demobilised suspect have been deposited at the public mortuary, while intensive efforts are ongoing to arrest the four fleeing members of the gang,” Odutola said.

The spokesperson added that the command also recovered N7.9 million and 1500 Indian Rupees suspected to have been part of the ransom collected from their victims.