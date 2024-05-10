Ooni Of Ife Disowns ‘Alleged Son’ In Online Video, Seeks Police Intervention

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, refuted in his palace on Thursday the assertion made by a man in a widely shared video that the king was his father.

According to a statement acquired by Punch from the monarch’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare, the man in the viral video committed an act of impersonation, and the incident had been referred to security operatives for further action.

Olafare stated that Oba Ogunwusi would do everything it takes to assume complete responsibility for all of his offspring, citing him as a conscientious father and keeper of tradition.

He asserted that the self-proclaimed prince was unknown to both the palace and the Ile-Ife people.

“He is not a child of Ooni Ogunwusi as fraudulently claimed and also never related in any way to any lineage of the Ogunwusi royal family and the Giesi royal compound of Ile-Ife at large,” the statement stated.

It reads in part: “Our attention has been drawn to an amateur video clip featuring a grown-up individual claiming to be a son of our father, Arole Oodua Olofin Adimula, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja ll, the Ooni of Ife, virally trending across various online platforms.

“We categorically condemn and denounce this shameless act of impersonation in the strongest possible terms.

“It is imperative to clarify that the Ooni of Ife, as a responsible father and custodian of tradition, knows and acknowledges all his children and stops at nothing to take full responsibility for them (both those who are in Nigeria and outside the country).”

The palace listed all of the traditional ruler’s children, along with their locations.

“As all of Ooni’s children are well known to the palace and the people of Ile-Ife, the eldest child of the Ooni is Princess Adeola Ogunwusi, a Masters degree holder working and residing in Canada, followed by Princess Adewamiwa Ogunwusi, who recently relocated to further her education in Dublin, Ireland, from where she had come three years ago for her secondary school education in her home country, Nigeria.

“Princess Adesewa is doing very well, Prince Tadenikawo Ogunwusi is widely known to be with his mother, hale and hearty while the newborn twins, Prince Adebisi Kehinde and Princess Taiwo Adeayo, are being planned to formally make their historic entry into the palace in a couple of days, in accordance with the customs and traditions of the Ife palace,” it stated.

The release added, “His marauding impersonation tactics to exploit the revered status of the Ooni of Ife for fraudulent personal gains is not only sacrilegious but also criminal.

“Impersonation of any member of the royal family is a sacrilege against the sanctity of the palace and the heritage it represents.

“While the palace leaves no stone unturned to go after this criminal using all possible means to scapegoat him, with a view to making him face the law for necessary deterrence, we hereby urge the law enforcement agencies, particularly the Nigerian Police Force and Department of State Security to thoroughly investigate this matter and bring the perpetrator to justice as swiftly as possible.”

It requested that anyone with relevant information regarding the impersonator’s whereabouts should contact the palace or the police.

It also urged the impostor not to engage in or promote such misleading acts.

The statement stated that the House of Oduduwa was still devoted to maintaining the Yoruba people’s rich cultural heritage and would not allow any attempt to undermine or tarnish its legacy by false methods.

