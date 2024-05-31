Osun State Joins New National Anthem Train, Directs Schools To Comply

The Osun State Government has authorised public and private schools in the state to start reciting “Nigeria, We hail thee,” the reintroduced old national anthem recently approved by President Bola Tinubu.

The instruction was contained in a statement signed by Murtala Jimoh, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, and obtained in Osogbo on Friday.

Tinubu on Wednesday signed the National Anthem bill seeking to return the old national anthem ‘Nigeria, We hail thee’ into law.

According to the state government’s announcement, Jimoh requested that all schools in the state begin reciting the National Anthem during their morning assembly.

The Permanent Secretary through the release subsequently urged “all heads of schools in both private and public schools to ensure their pupils/students learn the Anthem and begin to sing it henceforth.”

The statement read, “The Federal Government recently approved a new National Anthem for the country, it is therefore pertinent for schools across Osun State to comply with this directive.

“As a result, all heads of schools in both public and private schools should ensure compliance in their various schools.

“It is expected that it is the new Anthem that should be rendered during their various morning assemblies and this should be done as a matter of duty.”