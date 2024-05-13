Oyo Govt Shuts Illegal Mining Factories, Nabs Two Chinese, 30 Others

The Oyo State Government, announced the arrest of 32 individuals, including two Chinese nationals over illegal mining.

It was gathered that the suspected miners were arrested at Sooro market in Kishi, Irepo Local Government Area of the state.

The state Director-General of Operation Burst, Col James Oladipo Ajibola, made this known, shortly after a security stakeholders’ meeting held at the Deputy Governor’s Office, Agodi in Ibadan.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the state Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal had, during a clearance operation against the illegal miners at the market, over the weekend, ordered its closure and immediate evacuation of all illegal structures and shanties built across the market and the precious stones.

Ajibola explained that the collaborative efforts of traditional leaders and the joint security task force enabled the instant restoration of peace and order in the area.

He said: “About 32 illegal miners, including two Chinese migrants, were arrested at the Kishi-Sooro market and are currently undergoing investigation at the moment.”

Earlier, the State Government had announced the closure of the market over the activities of illegal miners in the market.

The Executive Assistant to State Governor, Seyi Makinde on Security, retd CP Sunday Odukoya, who addressed newsmen warned that the government would not hesitate to pounce on any individual involved in illegal mining activities in the state.

He said: “We just had an intensive meeting on security over the illegal mining happening in Oke-Ogun, especially in Sooro in Irepo Local Government.

“The government has taken its position which means that everybody has to stand up to their responsibility to ensure adequate peace in the region.

“The Kabiesi, Iba of Kishi, Oba Mashoud Lawal has promised to make sure the area is free of hoodlums and that all the criminalities within his area will definitely come to an end.

“The government will not relent in ensuring that the area remains peaceful and the market remains closed until further directive is given by the State Governor, Seyi Makinde.”