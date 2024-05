Pastor Adeboye Recounts How God Dealt With Billionaires Who Challenged Him On Tithe

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has told his congregation how God silenced certain billionaires who questioned his accountability for their tithes.

According to him, four billionaires from one of the RCCG’s branches wrote to him, asking to know how the ministry spent their tithes.

Speaking to his congregation, he said while he was not opposed to the demand this later got bad not just for those who demanded for accountability about the spending of the tithes, but for everyone in the Parish, as he later learned from a Pastor he sent there.

He said: “The tithe that was coming from this family was hefty. All of a sudden a handful of the big men wrote to me and said every month, you must give us an account of how you are spending our tithe. I said okay, ‘what they are asking for is alright, they are simply asking for transparency. Nothing is wrong with that.

“I said, however, I have gone through the Bible, I have not seen anywhere where God spoke to Moses and said every month, you must give an account of the tithe children of Israel to them. So, I said alright, I will do two things.

“Number one, I will prepare a detailed account of how your money is spent, including if we buy a bottle of coke for first timers. I will put it in a file and every month when you people come for the Holy Ghost Service, that file be on the table. I won’t give it to you. I will put it on the table.

“Anyone who wants to see it can go and read it. But make sure you wait till I have left the room because everything that we are doing in earth is being recorded in heaven. I don’t want my God to say you are the one who handed it over to them and you are there when they were reading. And I did it.

“Number two, I told the treasurer, from now on, any tithe that came from this family, don’t add it to the rest, put it aside. Let me find out if the God who sent me can run his church without these people’s contributions. So, for two separate years, every kobo that came for this family was kept in a separate account.

“It was when Aboaba came from Ibadan, I sent him there and then after he had been in the church for some months, he came to me. He said the people you asked me to go and join are complaining that things are not going well, and they have found out that they offended me, and that’s why their contracts are being cancelled and all manner of things are happening.

“I said we are not quarrelling and God knows I wasn’t quarrelling. I just ignore it. He then said when you knew this was the problem, why did you send me there? I said I didn’t know anything was happening. I just want to know how gracious God can be to me. Then, we reconciled. It wasn’t everybody that offended me.

“It was a handful of people who thought that they were cleverer than God and they brought problems to everybody. It will interest you to know that every one of those involved in that group is no longer in the church and they are not where they ought to be, let me just put it like that.”

Watch video below…