People Thought I Was In Romantic Relationship With Falz – Simi

Simisola Kosoko, better known as Simi, has admitted that she and rapper Folarin Falana, often know as Falz shared a strong musical “chemistry.”

During an appearance on Angela Yee’s podcast, ‘Way Up,’ the singer revealed that many people believed they were in a romantic connection.

She also hinted she would be releasing a new single featuring Falz later this month.

Simi said, “I have one more single coming out at the end of this month. I can’t say the title now but I can tell you who I’m featuring on it. It’s Falz!

“This is interesting because Falz and I have a history. Before I got married, we did an EP and everything. People thought we were dating. We had a couple of songs together and people loved them. They were like, ‘You have a good chemistry.’ So we decided to do a joint EP and we made an EP called ‘Chemistry.’ People really loved it.

“So we want to do something again for the culture. It’s kind of a funny song. I’m really excited and I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

Watch the interview below…