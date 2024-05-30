Petrol Subsidy Is Gone, But NNPC Can Intervene Occasionally — Lokpobiri

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, says petrol subsidy has been scrapped but the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited can intervene occasionally.

Speaking on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television to mark Tinubu’s one year in office, Lokpobiri said the petrol subsidy regime has been rightly exited.

He, however, said the President’s statement was misunderstood because provision was not made for petrol subsidy in the 2023 budget by the previous administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“As the President has rightly said the day he was sworn in, the subsidy is gone. The president was misunderstood clearly.

“The last government, Buhari’s government did not make any provision for subsidy in the 2023 budget. Whether anybody is saying it or not, the subsidy was gone. What the president in his characteristic style was speaking truth to power,” he said.

According to the Minister, what Tinubu meant was that in the 2023 budget, “there is no provision for subsidy, so subsidy is gone.”

“And I can reconfirm to you that subsidy is gone, but there could be strategic intervention from time to time. Officially, subsidy is gone,” he added.

Asked what he meant by strategic intervention, Lokpobiri said in section 64 (m) of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, as a national oil company, also has a legal obligation to intervene from time to time.

According to the minister, this is because the NNPC is the last resort of the country that ensures there is availability and affordability of products.