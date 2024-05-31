Phyno Joins Elite Club, Buys 2024 Maybach S680 Worth Hundreds Of Millions

Phyno, a talented rapper, purchased a 2024 Maybach S680 valued at hundreds of millions of naira.

The musician has joined the ranks of other musicians, including Burna Boy, in owning the stunning car.

A video circulating online showed the sleek black beauty on wheels being flaunted on social media.

A brief tour of the car was provided, and netizens have continued to marvel at its amazing design and compact structure.

Cubana Chief Priest, who posted the video on his Instagram page on Thursday, praised him on his purchase.

He captioned:

“My Brother @phynofino With That Beast, Brand New 2024 Maybach S680. Money Dey Na You No Get. Congratulations Playmaker, Where Are We Going Tonite ?”

See some reactions to the post,

@pabloLIGHT01 said: “😂

Ibo men and business . These men know something that we do not know”

@prisie182 said: “Where dem dey see this money 🥹🥹”

@homiebishop said: “Money nah water odogwu no be guy name”

