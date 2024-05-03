Police Assure Of Maximum Security As IPOB Declares May 30 Sit-At-Home

Following the announcement of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to declare May 30, 2024, as a sit-at-home day across the South-East, the Police has reacted.

Information Nigeria had reported that the pro-Biafran group said the day is set aside annually to celebrate their men and women who died in the Civil War between 1967 and 1970 and beyond.

Reacting, the Anambra State Police Command said it would protect residents.

The Command’s Spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, in a chat with Punch said, “The police are committed to making sure that residents are protected wherever they are and as they go about their normal businesses, they should rest assured that they will have adequate security.”

Also reacting, the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Zone 13 Command, Josephine Ihunwo, said, “We are not yet aware of the development but residents are assured of adequate security as they go about their normal businesses everyday without any fear or intimidation by any group.”

The Zone 13 Police Command in Ukpo-Dinukofia, Anambra State controls police formations in Anambra, Enugu and some parts of Ebonyi State.

IPOB, in a press statement signed by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, on Thursday, said, “The global family of IPOB declares Thursday, May 30, 2024, a sit-at-home day in Biafra land for all Biafrans, friends of Biafra, lovers of freedom, and all residents in Biafra land.

“Annually, we celebrate May 30 as our heroes and heroines day, when we remember the men and women who died that we may live, before, during, and after the war against Biafrans between 1967 and 1970 and beyond, and even until now.

“To honour our heroes and heroines, Biafrans are asked to observe this one-day sit-at-home in reverence to the spirits of our departed heroes who fought for us to be alive today.

“Every Biafran in Biafra territory is expected to sit at home on this day and reflect on the danger of the forced unity called Nigeria that has taken millions of lives of Biafrans.

“Other Biafrans outside Biafra territory are also encouraged to honour our heroes by observing the sit-at-home if possible or by limiting their activities on this day.”