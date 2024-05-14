Police Begin Probe As Customs Boss, Magaji, Shoots Self Dead

A Chief Superintendent of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Abdullahi Abdulwahab Magaji, has taken his own life.

Although the details of his death are still hazy and motive behind his action remains unclear, the custom chief was said to have shot himself in Kano State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Abdullahi Kiyawa, confirmed the incident on Monday, stating that “a full-scale investigation has been initiated.”

Kiyawa said the customs officer, who was serving at the headquarters of the NCS in Abuja, allegedly committed suicide on May 6.

“On 06/05/2024 at about 12pm, a report was received that a custom officer, one CSC Abdullahi Abdulwahab Magaji, serving in Abuja, and a resident of Farm Centre Quarters in Kano allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a pump action gun,” the statement reads.

“The crime-scene police team was led by the Farm Centre Division Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Ibrahim Abubakar.

“The feedback on what the team observed prompted the commissioner of police, Kano State Command, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, FIPMA, psc to order for detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death,” Kiyawa stated.