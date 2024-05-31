Police Nab Three Men For Alleged Kidnapping, Rapping Pastor’s Pregnant Wife To Death In Rivers

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested a man, identified as Emeka for allegedly leading a gang to rape a pastor wife, Chigbewejim Steward, to death.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the suspect, was nabbed, alongside with other two men for alleged involvement in the incident.

It was gathered that Emeka, after quarreling with the deceased, broke into her house at midnight with his gang on February 12, 2023, kidnapped the woman, and took her to an unknown destination.

The victim’s husband, an Assistant Pastor with Seventh Day Adventist Church in the Abarikpo community, Lawyer Steward confirmed the arrest of the suspect to newsmen on Thursday.

He said: “Yes Emeka, masterminded the death of my wife after he quarreled with her that my wife called him a wicked man. He told my wife you will see wickedness today.

“And that night around 1 am February 12, 2023, those bad boys came to my house and broke the door and took my wife away.

“My wife was five months pregnant. Emeka and his gang raped and strangled her to death. The police arrested him on Thursday. Now he is in the police custody. I have gone to the station to give my statement.

“I want the government to intervene so that justice will prevail. I thank the police for their effort in arresting these bad boys”.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer who pleaded anonymity, told PUNCH tha two other persons suspects were arrested in respect of the crime.

He said: “It was not only Emeka. Two others were also arrested by the Ahoada Police Division. They are all in custody.”